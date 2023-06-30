Are Real Madrid ready to swap Ferland Mendy with Alphonso Davies?

Real Madrid are expected to continue their summer transfer spending in the coming weeks.

Los Blancos have already been busy in the window, with forgotten star Eden Hazard making a low key exit from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, as Jude Bellingham completed his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Midfield has been a key focus for Carlo Ancelotti with England star Bellingham adding a new gear to their winning machine with veteran duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos also signing one-year extensions.

However, as the summer progresses, Ancelotti will be looking to bolster other areas of his team, including the troublesome left back role.

Fran Garcia has returned from Rayo Vallecano, as part of a buy back option on the young defender, but he is inexperienced at Champions League level.

Garcia has been tipped for a starting role in Ancelotti’s team next season but the Italian coach wants to have two players for each position ahead of packed campaign.

Ancelotti is rumoured to be ready to let Ferland Mendy leave the club as his injury issues continue to prevent the French international from holding down a regular starting place.

If Mendy does leave Madrid, Ancelotti will be in the market for a replacement, to challenge Garcia in his first year back at the club.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are ready to step up their interest in Bayern Munich speedster Alphonso Davies.

The 22-year-old is rumoured to be considering his future in Bavaria amid ongoing upheaval at the Allianz Arena despite their Bundesliga title defence.

Davies is stalling over a contract extension in Germany as he waits to see if Real Madrid’s interest develops into a formal offer for his services in 2023.

Real Madrid are still assessing their options, with Davies contracted to Bayern until 2025, as a potential free transfer option in the long term for the Spanish giants.

If Bayern refuse to sell Davies, Real Madrid will be forced to sit tight and wait, with the potential for a free transfer bid being negotiated from the start of 2025.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to make a final push to convince Davies to elongate his bond with Bayern before opening talks with the board over their plans for the Canadian international beyond this season.