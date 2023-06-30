Paris Saint-Germain willing to cut cost of Kylian Mbappe deal by including Real Madrid star

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to discuss terms for Kylian Mbappe this summer if the French forward does not renew his contract. They are also looking at ways a deal could be done, with one particular Real Madrid player of interest to them.

According to Paco Buyo on El Chiringuito (via Diario AS), PSG would be open to including Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes in a deal for Mbappe, which would reduce the cost of a transfer. The 24-year-old is likely to command something close to a world record fee, as not only one of the best players on the planet entering his prime, but also one of the most marketable.

Los Blancos have just invested over €100m in Jude Bellingham, and the chances of them spending over a quarter of billion in one transfer window seems at odds with recent policy.

Buyo goes on to say that there is no chance of Rodrygo leaving, as a valued member of the Real Madrid side and one that wants to be at the Bernabeu.

It does seem highly unlikely that Rodrygo would give the go ahead to a move, regardless of what Real Madrid think. If PSG could convince him, then it may well be a sacrifice Los Blancos are willing consider, given their long and almost feverish pursuit of Mbappe in recent years.

