Ousmane Dembele will not activate Barcelona release clause

Ousmane Dembele is preparing to agree a contract extension at Barcelona.

The French international is in the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou with Xavi keen to retain him in Catalonia on a renewed deal.

Dembele’s representatives have been in talks with the La Blaugrana hierarchy to increase his stay at the La Liga champions.

Both sides are positive of an agreement being secured in the coming weeks as Barcelona start preseason training next month.

As per reports from Marca, there has been a significant positive step in the negotiations, with Dembele informing Barcelona he will not activate an exit clause in his current contract.

The French international has an option to leave the club for €50m before the end of July, but he will not be listening to exit offers for other teams.

Dembele played a key role in Barcelona’s league title win in 2023 with five goals and seven assists.