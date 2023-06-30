Nicolas Jackson leaves Villarreal for Chelsea on large deal

Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson has left Villarreal to join Chelsea, in a deal thought to be worth €37m.

Jackson has only had one full season with the first team at Villarreal. The 21-year-old featured intermittently for Unai Emery last season, and was struck by injury in the first half of this campaign. However an almost unstoppable run in the final three months of the season, resulting in 13 goals, has convinced Chelsea that he was deserving of an eight-year deal.

He was thought to be close to a deal with Bournemouth in January, but after failing a medical, extended his stay for a further six months.

Pacy and strong, Jackson adds excellent off the ball movement and a threat in behind. During the second half of this season, his finishing improved dramatically, becoming one of the most dangerous forwards in La Liga. Villarreal have now taken in over €72m in transfer fees between this deal and the agreement for Pau Torres.