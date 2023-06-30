La Liga transfer round-up: Villarreal have busy day after raising €88m in transfer fees

The final day of June is here, and the free for all will begin tomorrow with the transfer window officially opening. Nevertheless, a number of deals being fitted in before the end of the financial year have also taken place.

Athletic Club

Athletic Club have allowed Oier Zarraga to leave the club on a free for Udinese. The 24-year-old versatile midfielder played 30 times last season, but only 16% of those were starts in La Liga. Important under Marcelino Garcia Toral, he lost importance under Ernesto Valverde.

Atletico Madrid

Young midfielder Javi Serrano has moved on loan to Sturm Graz.

🚨| OFFICIAL: Javi Serrano joins Austrian side Sturm Graz on loan! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/g3AoPd01Kv — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 30, 2023

Barcelona

Barcelona have parted ways with Samuel Umtiti after seven years, agreeing to terminate his deal.

Getafe

Munir El Haddadi and Kiko Casilla have left the club after their contracts expired.

Granada

Granada have secured the signings of Shon Weissman from Real Valladolid for €3.5m, while Famara Diedhiou makes his loan spell permanent too. He cost €500k from Alanyaspor.

Osasuna

Veteran defender Aridane has left at the end of his contract – he is expected to join Rayo Vallecano.

Real Betis

Another ageing central defender has left Betis on a free, after Victor Ruiz brought his three-year spell to an end. He made 68 appearances.

Real Mallorca

Manu Morlanes has made his loan spell permanent, with a €4m move from Villarreal confirmed. The 24-year-old made 12 appearances and scored once in the second half of last season.

Villarreal

It’s been a busy day for Villarreal, who have agreed the sale of Nicolas Jackson for €37m to Chelsea. Manu Morlanes is moving to Real Mallorca on a permanent €4m deal after a loan last season, and the Yellow Submarine have signed promising Girona midfielder Ramon Terrats for €2.5m, after an impressive second half of the season.

Boulaye Dia has also left the club after two seasons, he was on loan at Salernitana last campaign, who have executed their €12m buy clause. Combined with the €35m to be received for Pau Torres, agreed on Thursday, taking the total fees they will receive to €88m.