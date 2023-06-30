Former France international predicts Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain is an inevitability according to former France star Florent Malouda.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a potential move away from Paris in 2024 but that date could be brought forward if PSG opt to sell him.

The former AS Monaco forward has already indicated he will not activate a clause to extend his contract from 2024 to 2025 next month.

As it stands, Mbappe will return to preseason training in July, with the growing sense that he will leave for free in 2024, and join Los Blancos.

PSG will assess the situation in the coming weeks, with a €200m price tag on the Les Bleus captain, and Malouda believes Mbappe to Madrid will happen at some point in the next 12 months.

“It’s a matter of time before Mbappe joins Madrid. He had an opportunity to go last summer, and extended his PSG contract, so it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s a future agreement to leave PSG”, as peer reports from Marca.

Former Los Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane has also entered the growing debate over Mbappe’s future by hinting at his desire to manage the 24-year-old in future.