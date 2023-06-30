Ferran Torres ready to fight for Barcelona place in 2023

Ferran Torres is ready to force his way into the Barcelona starting XI next season despite being linked with an exit.

The Spanish international has been tipped for a possible move away from Catalonia after playing a reduced role in Barcelona’s march to a first La Liga title since 2019 in May.

Xavi used him as an impact player from the bench in the campaign run-in as he looked to stick with a settled team.

Despite not managing to hold down a regular spot in Xavi’s plans, the Barcelona head coach wants to keep the former Manchester City winger at the club.

That stance has been backed up by Torres’ own desire to change Xavi’s mind and play a greater role in the next 12 months.

“This summer I’ve disconnected a lot, I’m very happy and I face the new season with enthusiasm and highly motivation,” as per reports from Marca.

“I want to continue at Barca and meet new challenges here.”

Torres also quipped that his mobile phone has been on airplane mode during his summer break as a demonstration of his intention to ignore speculation.

Premier League side Aston Villa are rumoured to be tracking him in case there is a change of heart from player or manager.