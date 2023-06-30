Everton to challenge Sevilla for Rodrigo Moreno

Premier League side Everton are tracking Spain international Rodrigo Moreno ahead of a potential summer bid.

Moreno has been tipped to leave Leeds United, after their Premier League relegation at the end of 2022/23, with the striker having a €3.5m relegation release clause included in his Elland Road contract.

Leeds are resigned to losing the 32-year-old with La Liga giants Sevilla previously tipped to complete a transfer move to bring him back to Spain.

However, as per reports from Sky Sports, Everton are putting together a package to try and convince him to extend his stay in England.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche is aiming to add firepower to his attack in the coming months but he cannot offer European football at Goodison Park.

Sevilla’s Europa League title win in 2023 means they will be competing in the 2023/24 Champions League, in what could be a crucial factor in their push to sign the former Valencia forward.