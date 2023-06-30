Boulaye Dia continues Villarreal exodus with Salernitana move

Villarreal striker Boulaye Dia is set to complete a permanent switch to Serie A side Salernitana.

The Yellow Submarine are set for a busy summer of transfers, with arrivals and departures expected to continue in Castellon, ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Senegalese international Nicolas Jackson has completed a move to Premier League giants Chelsea with Spanish star Pau Torres tipped to join Aston Villa.

Dia was superb during a season long loan at Salernitana in 2022/23 with 16 Serie A goals in Salerno as the club maintained their top-flight status.

Salernitana have been working on an agreement to activate their purchase option on the 26-year-old striker since the start of June.

As per reports from Marca, both sides have finalised terms on the deal, and Dia is expected to return to Italy for preseason training.

Villarreal will bring in €12m as part of the transfer in an exact return on the fee they paid to Stade Reims for Dia in 2021.