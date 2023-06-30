Barcelona shut down TV channel after 24 years

The final broadcast from the TV channel Barca TV will be emitted today, after 24 years of operation.

The club took the decision to shut down this media wing in May in order to save money and present a viability plan to La Liga and allow them to make signings.

As per Sport, the club claim that the channel was making €2m per year, and costing €14m, something that was unsustainable, but will be little consolation for the 89 people who have lost their jobs.

That said, in an interview with TV3, President Joan Laporta hinted that they may be able to save some of those jobs.

Laporta: "Se ha llegado a un acuerdo con Telefónica en el tema de BarçaTV. Habrá buenas noticias"@ESPNDeportes — Jordi Blanco Duch (@Elwood_White) June 29, 2023

“We have reached an agreement with Telefonica regarding the issue of BarcaTV. There will be good news.”

BarcaTV bought the rights from Telefonica to stream games, and although there is a legal process in the works from the dismissed staff. As per Catalunya Radio, a lawyer is looking at the case for illegal dismissal, given they were technically employed by Telefonica, a subdivision called TBSC Barcelona Productions, but Barcelona made the decisions to end the service.

The end of Barca TV will see fans without broadcasts of many youth matches, behind the scenes footage, and documentation of future stars.