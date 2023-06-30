Barcelona set for first major failure in transfer window as exit operation stalls

Barcelona are to enter the new financial year without having been able to secure any exits from the club.

The Blaugrana were keen to ensure they could sell some of their players, with the likes of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie all linked with an exit.

Neither have they been able to sell on their returning loanees, five of whom return and will only add €51m to their current wage bill, thought to be around €520m currently.

That will have a major impact on Barcelona’s ability to recruit over the next 12 months, with MD saying that this lack of movement ‘endangers’ the contract renewals already done and the registration of the new signings, in this case Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan.

That €51m pertains to Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest, Gustavo Maia and Alex Collado. Barcelona have been keen to shift all of them, but have been unsuccessful, and with less than 24 hours before the accounts for the year are finalised.

This stalling exit operation means that Barcelona are only able to use 50% of the money that they make from sales, and save in released wages. Barcelona had hoped to finish the year within their salary limit, but will not be able to do so.