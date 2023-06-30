Barcelona in ‘pole position’ for Arda Guler following visit to Istanbul

Barcelona are close to tying up a deal for Turkish starlet Arda Guler, according to sources in Catalonia.

Guler is one of the hottest properties in European football, widely regarded as one of the best talents at the age of 18, and available for just €17.5m due to a release clause.

The Blaugrana are competing with a number of clubs, Sevilla and Real Madrid in La Liga alone, with Milan, Benfica and Premier League sides all mentioned.

However Sport believe they have stolen a march on all of them. President Joan Laporta confirmed that prospective Sporting Director Deco was in Istanbul, Turkey, to speak with Guler on Thursday night.

Following that meeting, the Catalan daily say that while there are details to be worked out, they are now in pole position for Guler.

🚨 EXCL: Despite initially preferring a smaller step, Arda Güler has come to realize that Barcelona are pushing a lot for him. This has resulted in a notable shift in the Turkish teenage sensation's openness towards joining the club in 2024. @tjuanmarti 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/iGt6riH75X — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 30, 2023

Toni Juanmarti also claims that a deal is closer after their meeting. His information is that Milan and Real Madrid are still competing fiercely for Guler, but that Barcelona are now optimistic about a deal.

La sensación en el Barça tras la cumbre por Arda Güler en Turquía es que el joven talento está hoy un poco más cerca. 👍🏽 El encuentro fue bien, pero aún queda trabajo por delante. Crece el optimismo, eso sí. Milan y Real Madrid no se rinden, pero el Barça ha acelerado. Mucho. pic.twitter.com/Gjx2IKtTeD — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 30, 2023

There is still some doubt about the structure of a potential deal, given Barcelona seem unlikely to be able to register Guler if he does sign. It appears likely that the deal would go through in 2024 if it does get done. Previously it had been reported that Guler wanted to play first-team minutes next season, and either remaining at Fenerbahce or being loaned to another destination would be a way of ensuring that happens.

Image via Tolga Adanali/Depo Photos via ZUMA Press Wire