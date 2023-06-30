Atletico Madrid reach agreement to sign Chelsea defender on two-year deal

Atletico Madrid appear to have reached an agreement to bring in Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta.

The 33-year-old defender was hotly linked with Barcelona last summer, but after electing to stay at Chelsea, appears set on returning to Spain this summer.

Fabrizio Romano claims that a deal is done, and provided Azpilicueta himself gives the green light, then a free transfer will be completed. Azpilicueta was thought to be in advanced talks with Inter, but it looks as if Los Rojiblancos will bring in an extra defender.

Atlético Madrid expect César Azpilicueta to give the final green light to documents once Chelsea approves his free transfer. ⚪️🔴 #Atléti Exclusive news confirmed — it’s Atléti and not Inter for Azpilicueta. pic.twitter.com/t3vBaSXzSL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023

Versatile, solid and a leader, Azpilicueta will be a smart addition on a free deal. Romano says his contract will run for two years, taking him to the age of 35.

💣🚨| BREAKING: César Azpilicueta will be moving to Atlético de Madrid. Inter has withdrawn from the race! 🇪🇸🔴⚪️ [🎖️: @DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/fqjJJTzeVn — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 30, 2023

Last season Azpilicueta lost importance for Chelsea, starting just 19 games and appearing 32 times, for a total of 1,828 minutes. He could come in and compete at the right-back spot with Nahuel Molina, or in central defence, although Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez are already fighting for minutes. It would also give Diego Simeone the option to move to a back three.