Atletico Madrid player admits he used to copy Antoine Griezmann’s hair

Atletico Madrid starlet Rodrigo Riquelme has admitted that he looks up to teammate Antoine Griezmann as an example.

Griezmann lost his place in the heart of many Atleticos after leaving for Barcelona, but has won that spot back with his tireless work and brilliant performances this season.

Returning from a loan move at Girona, attacking midfielder Riquelme has admitted to Diario AS that coming through into professional football, he also used to look at Griezmann as a role model. Both for football and fashion. He was asked if he sees himself as being able to rotate in for Griezmann next season.

“Backing up Griezmann is difficult, he is the best player in LaLiga. For me he is an example to follow. I even left my hair long because he wore it like that. But why not? I am not scared of anything.”

Riquelme’s future is not clear currently, having performed well, but without a natural position in Atleti’s current formation. Generally he operates as a winger or behind the striker, but Los Colchoneros’ use of those positions have been either exclusively for Griezmann, or with wingbacks rather than wingers.

As Rodrigo de Paul told Football España, Griezmann has a unique role within the Atletico ecosystem, revealing that Diego Simeone gives Griezmann special privileges.

Image via PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images