Atletico Madrid midfielder confirms desire to remain at club next season

Atletico Madrid mifielder Rodrigo Riquelme has confirmed that he wants to remain at the club next season. After a successful season on loan at Girona, he claims he will follow the club’s wishes for him.

Asked if he thought it was the right time to come back to Atletico, having been on loan at Mirandes the previous season, Riquelme did not hide his wishes.

“I have always said that it is where I want to be, but now I am focused on the European Championships.”

Currently Riquelme is competing for Spain’s under-21 side, who are through to the quarter-finals, where they face Switzerland. The 23-year-old was open to whatever the club suggested though.

“I will do what they say. I imagine they will give me a few days, but I remain at Cholo’s disposal,” he told Diario AS.

Riquelme is looking to carve out a role in the Atletico first-team, something that hasn’t happened since Saul Niguez, but Riquelme explained that Diego Simeone’s record of youth development “is not something I’ve stopped to think about. I work to improve.”

Equally there are doubts about his fit at Atletico too. Riquelme has played as number 10 or out wide as a winger for Girona, and neither position has been used in the Atletico team towards the end of the season.

“This year in Girona I have played a few games in the middle and I think I’m doing well. I will do what they ask me. When they assign me a position, I will try to defend it as best as possible.”

Rayo Vallecano and Valencia are monitoring his situation, while Girona would likely be happy to have him back. The latter is a possibility he would consider.

“Don’t know. I was very at home, and they treated me incredibly. It’s a great club that’s growing and I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t return one day.”

Riquelme had a promising first campaign back in La Liga, causing havoc amongst defences at times. Yet it is true that he has not natural position currently, although he could be used as a game-changing substitute. Still, unless Simone is planning a change of formation, it is tricky to see where he gets regular football.

Image via Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images