Atletico Madrid members score victory for fan power as old badge set to return

Atletico Madrid members have voted strongly in favour of returning to their former badge, which was changed to a more ‘modernised’ design in 2016.

‘The badge is not to be touched’ has been a long-running campaign from Atletico Madrid fans ever since the badge was altered without consultation with the fans. It had even become part of a long-running rift between board and fans, resulting in a number of protests.

Last Saturday a consultory vote was held by the club to see how interested fans would be in changing the badge, resulting in a 44% approval rate. That led to a binding vote on the decision this week, with the voting closed at 14:00 CEST on Friday.

Atletico Madrid announced the results, admitting a majority of the 56% of members that participated wanted the old badge to return.

68,894 members voted, 88.68% of which in favour, which is to say 49,61% of the total membership. 8,796 members, 11.32% of the voters were against, which is 6.33% of the membership.

Atletico Madrid noted in their statement that it would be a lengthy and expensive process, including recalling and remaking some of their kits for the 2024-25 season. The new badge will be reinstated in all areas by the first of July 2024, 12 months from now.

There was a definite reluctance to carry out the move due to the cost of the operation on the part of the club, but this has to be seen as a victory for social pressure. Fans have consistently raised their voice on the matter, and pushed the club towards this decision – an increasingly rare occurrence in football these days.

