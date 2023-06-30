Atletico Madrid find Joao Felix suitor

Atletico Madrid may have found an exit route for Joao Felix.

According to Relevo, incoming Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is a fan of Felix, and has asked the club to bring Felix in as he begins a new project at the Parc des Princes.

Felix’s disappointing loan spell at Chelsea has hit the Portuguese’s market value, and has been without interest of late, despite the fact Atletico are willing to shop him.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Luis Enrique wants João Félix at PSG. The Spanish coach knows he can get him. 🇪🇸🇵🇹 [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/E58N2WCUnR — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 30, 2023

Out of Diego Simeone’s plans, Los Rojiblancos will look to move Felix on either on a permanent deal or on a loan deal, which will at least get his wages of the books for 12 months.

Felix is yet to work out at Atletico, and it seems that few people are of the opinion that they should do anything else other than nudge him towards the door. They will be hoping that if he does go on loan, then he can at least increase his value at PSG.