Arda Guler to take ‘time to think’ after Barcelona meeting as decision day looms

Barcelona look to be the unlikely frontrunners for one of Europe’s hottest talents in Arda Guler. The 18-year-old Turkish wonderkid has been pursued by the great and the good of European football, but the Blaugrana appear to be in pole position.

Prospective Sporting Director Deco travelled to Turkey in order to speak with Guler on Thursday. According to the latest on the ground from Sercan Hamzaoglu, Barcelona have offered to let Fenerbahce hold onto Guler for an extra year, and want to pay the majority of the fee next year, due to their salary limit struggles.

That is something that Guler is not opposed to, as it would allow him to continue growing, and theoretically lock down a starting spot.

The agents Barcelona spoke with presented the offer to Guler, who was positive about it. He will then meet with another of his agents in order to hear about Barcelona’s plans for him on the pitch. After a few days of thinking time, Guler will make his decision.

Sport also say that a deal is close, and mention Barcelona’s commitment to youth, evidenced by Alejandro Balde, Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo, is also a factor.

Milan and Real Madrid are also thought to be pushing hard for his signature, and despite optimism in Barcelona, until a deal is done they won’t be able to rest easy given the competition involved.