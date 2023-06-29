Yunus Musah agrees personal terms with Italian giants as Valencia exit edges closer

Yunus Musah’s Valencia career is highly likely to come to an end this summer, with the USMNT youngster not believed to be part of Ruben Baraja’s plans going forward.

Los Che have slapped a €25m price tag on Musah’s head, and the 20-year-old has not been short of interest, with AC Milan and West Ham United both having been reported as being keen to sign him this summer.

The Rossoneri are firmly in pole position to sign Musah, following reports from Relevo that they have agreed personal terms with the Valencia midfielder. It means that only an agreement between Los Che and Milan is separating him with a move to Italy.

However, Milan have yet to submit an official bid to Valencia as of yet, but it is likely that one will be forthcoming once Sandro Tonali officially joins Newcastle United.

Musah showed plenty of promise during his time at Valencia, but both parties will feel that it has been a case of “what should’ve been”.