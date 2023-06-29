Villarreal strengthen midfield with free signing from La Liga rival

Villarreal have secured their second signing of the summer, again strengthening their midfield with the addition Santi Comesana.

Comesana, 27, arrives from Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer, and has signed a contract for the next four years with the Yellow Submarine. He joins Denis Suarez as a new recruit.

Tall and strong, Comesana provides an imposing and anchoring presence in the middle of the pitch. Often well-positioned, Comesana is good at working out where to find the space on the pitch, and releasing the ball at the right moment. At times, he can be struggle to keep up with his markers, and needs options in around him in order to perform to his level.

It will be interesting to see how he adapts to life under Quique Setien, a manager who often looks for his sides to break down the opposition after lengthy possessions – although he did adapt that to a more vertical style at the end of last season.

Comesana was more used to the latter under Andoni Iraola, where his job was to find either Oscar Trejo ahead or the wide players.