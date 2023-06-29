Tottenham open to allowing Atletico Madrid target to leave

Atletico Madrid are on the hunt for a midfielder this summer, and it appears they have positive news in that regard.

According to the latest reports in England from Matt Law, Tottenham Hotspur could be open to letting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave the club this summer. The Danish midfielder has been linked to Atletico of late, although Law claims there has been no bid as of yet.

🚨| Atletico Madrid and Tottenham are in negotiations for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. The player is considered a ‘very important’ target for Atleti. 🇩🇰 [🥇: @alaimotmw] pic.twitter.com/Jm1cMPDhyv — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 29, 2023

Hojbjerg is one of a few names Los Colchoneros have been linked to this summer, and while at first sight the price tag Hojbjerg would theoretically command does seem like an obstacle, Sofyan Amrabat has been strongly linked with a move for between €20-40m.

Eric Dier has no intention of leaving Tottenham this summer and wants to fight for his place under Ange Postecoglou – Hojbjerg could go but no Atletico bid yet #THFC https://t.co/7EcRp0STR0 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 29, 2023

Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez has also been mentioned with Atletico, but he too will likely be a pricey addition, leaving Hojbjerg as potentially the cheapest option depending on his wages – although allowing him out the door must be ratified by new manager Ange Postecolgou.

Atletico, for their part, want someone who can play deep and allow Koke Resurreccion to either move forward or have some rest.