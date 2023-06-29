Tata Martino insists that Inter Miami stay won’t be a vacation for Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets

Next month, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are expected to be unveiled as new Inter Miami players. The latter’s signing has already been announced, while Messi’s is expected in the near future.

The pair will be reunited two years after Messi left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain, and they will also link up with another former colleague – Tata Martino.

The Argentine, who managed Barcelona during the 2013/14 season, was recently appointed as Inter Miami’s new head coach. He was presented to the media on Thursday, where he said (via MD) that his former players are not at the club for leisure.

“Yesterday I spoke with Sergio, and also when we spoke with Leo, we talked about coming to have success, to compete, to compete well. That happens to us even on a personal level. Sometimes Miami is associated with vacations, but we want to compete.

“They come from being world champions, champions in LaLiga. They are not footballers who are going to come here not to compete, they are not going to give themselves that luxury because they have it in their blood (to win).”

Messi and Busquets will certainly have to compete if they are to help Inter Miami turn their season around, following a poor start in the MLS. The former Barcelona pair will have their work cut out as they aim for glory in the debut campaign.