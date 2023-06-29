Samuel Chukwueze is the “priority option” for non-EU spot at Italian giants

With just one year left on his current contract, it is highly expected that Samuel Chukwueze will leave Villarreal this summer.

With Nicolas Jackson and Pau Torres having already agreed deals to join Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively, Chukwueze could be the third high-profile departure from the Yellow Submarine, with AC Milan very keen on signing the Nigerian international.

According to Calciomercato.com (via Football Italia), Chukwueze is seen by Milan officials as being the “priority option” for the final non-EU spot in their squad.

With Ruben Loftus-Cheek set to join from Chelsea, it would leave just one space remaining, and Chukwueze is seen as the preferred option to Daichi Kamada, the Japanese international who has previously been linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Milan and Villarreal are still in talks over Chukwueze, who is expected to be sold for a fee in the region of €30m, as the summer rebuild in Castellon looks set to continue.