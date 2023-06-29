Real Sociedad star the latest LaLiga player to pop up on Napoli’s radar

Serie A champions Napoli, under the stewardship of new head coach Rudi Garcia, have turned their attentions towards Spain ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

They have been registered with interest in Takefusa Kubo, Yeremy Pino and Rodri Sanchez, as they look to build on their success from last season.

However, Kubo has since turned down the chance to leave Real Sociedad this summer, although the Japanese international isn’t the only player from La Real that Napoli are interested in signing.

According to Marca, Robin Le Normand is the latest player to emerge onto Napoli’s radar, as they look for a replacement to Kim Min-Jae, who is expected to make the move to Bayern Munich in the next few weeks.

However, La Real have no intention of negotiating with any interested clubs for the Spanish international, which means that he will only leave if his €60m release clause is activated.

It is hardly surprising that Real Sociedad are seeing interest in some of their most important players, following their excellent 2022-23 season. However, club bosses will be keen to keep the squad together for several years to come.