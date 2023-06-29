Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe back-up plan revealed

Real Madrid are in something of a limbo period when it comes to the forward position, following the departure of Karim Benzema.

It seems likely that Kylian Mbappe will join Los Blancos either this summer for a fee, or next for free. But without any certainty, it leaves them needing to fill their forward position for the coming season, beyond just Joselu Mato and Rodrygo Goes. They must do so knowing that position likely has to be free next season though, which would suggest any large investment would make no sense.

According to Cadena SER via Diario AS, Los Blancos evaluated both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, but both were discarded after the asking price was revealed to them. Pacojo Delgado goes on to say that their third choice is currently Dusan Vlahovic.

The young Serbian striker has failed to hit the heights at Juventus, who are looking to raise money through sales. Delgado suggests that a loan with an option to buy Vlahovic could work for both sides.

It would give Los Blancos another number nine for the upcoming season with a high upside, but no commitments. Meanwhile Juventus and Vlahovic could reset his market value if the move goes well.

This would clearly depend on just quite how desperately La Vecchia Signora need the money this summer. It would not be an optimal solution for Real Madrid, but they are unlikely to find one. There is no proof Vlahovic can perform to the level they require, but the 23-year-old does have the talent to do so.