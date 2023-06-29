Rayo Vallecano replace outgoing central defender Alejandro Catena with experienced head

Rayo Vallecano appointed a new manager on Thursday, and it looks as if they will make their first signing of the summer shortly too.

Former Elche and Almeria boss Francisco looks has taken over, but with that settled, Sporting Director David Cobeno must concern himself with filling the gaps created by several departures.

One of those was Alejandro Catena, who swapped Vallecas for Pamplona, joining Osasuna at the end of his deal. It appears as if Aridane will do the opposite. As per Cadena Cope, Aridane will sign a two-year deal with Rayo.

There had been talk that the 34-year-old would return home to Las Palmas, now in La Liga, but Aridane will bring his wealth of experience to Madrid instead. His contract with Los Rojillo was up, and it will be a free transfer.

Aridane started off last season on the bench, but worked his way into the starting side of an Osasuna defence good enough for both the Copa del Rey final and European qualification. While not a long-term solution, this looks like a smart deal for Rayo, who plug a gap without spending too much. Next on the list for Cobeno will be finding replacements for Santi Comesana and Fran Garcia.