Premier League side considering loan move for out of favour Barcelona forward

Unai Emery’s assault on the Spanish market has continued this week, following confirmation of a deal being agreed between Aston Villa and Villarreal for Pau Torres.

The 26-year-old is expected to be reunited with his former head coach within the next few days, and Villa, spearheaded by former Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi, are not planning to stop there, as they are considering a move for Torres’ namesake, Barcelona’s Ferran.

According to MD, Villa are considering making a loan offer for Torres, whom Barcelona are keen to move on. The deal would also include a future fee option for €25m, which the Premier League side could activate next summer.

Despite the interest being shown in him, Torres is unwilling to leave this summer. On top of this, Barcelona are looking to sell him, so a loan deal is not something that interests them at this time.

Barcelona’s attempts to sell on their out of favour players has been far from successful so far, with the likes of Torres and Ansu Fati having no interest in leaving the club this summer. Given their financial struggles, this is not ideal whatsoever for the LaLiga champions.