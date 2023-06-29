Marcelo Brozovic turns down Barcelona move, agrees terms with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

It is almost certain that Marcelo Brozovic will not be a Barcelona player next season, despite the 30-year-old’s previous willingness to join the LaLiga champions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brozovic has agreed personal terms with Al-Nassr, in a move which will see him link up with Cristiano Ronaldo. He had previously turned down an approach from the Saudi club, but he has now opted for the transfer.

EXCLUSIVE: Marcelo Brozović says yes to Al Nassr proposal, here we go! Verbal agreement reached, waiting to sign all the contracts. 🚨🟡🔵🇸🇦 #AlNassr Understand he will undergo medical tests on Friday and then final check to the contracts. Deal will be valid until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/AGgQZRrcIl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023

Brozovic was reported to be holding out for Barcelona, and he had given them until next week to submit an offer to Inter Milan in order to sign him. However, he has since decided to stop waiting for the Blaugrana.

The news means that Barcelona have now missed out on their top three pivot targets (Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich and Brozovic). Their pursuit of a Sergio Busquets replacement has been particularly difficult so far, which is not good news for Xavi Hernandez.

Despite this, Barcelona have moved on to another target, with Girona’s Oriol Romeu appearing to be their priority at this moment in time.