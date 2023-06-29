Joan Laporta outlines preliminary date for Lionel Messi’s Barcelona tribute ceremony

Earlier this month, Lionel Messi confirmed that he would not be returning to Barcelona this summer, despite heavy interest from the LaLiga champions over re-signing their former star player.

Messi was forced to leave Barcelona in August 2021 after complications over his contract situation, which meant that he joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he remained under the end of last season. Messi has already agreed to join MLS side Inter Miami, where he will link up with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

Due to the circumstances of his exit, Messi never had a tribute ceremony, which is customary for all long-term servants of Barcelona. It is an issue that has reportedly irked the 36-year-old, although Joan Laporta has now announced preliminary plans for a ceremony.

🚨 Laporta: "Messi has not returned because he didn't want to have this pressure again. We respect him and hopefully he will do very well in Miami. We spoke to pay him a great tribute, he would be excellent to have at the inauguration of the new Spotify Camp Nou." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 29, 2023

The project for the new Spotify Camp Nou is projected to be completed towards the back-end of 2024, and Laporta is hopeful of having Messi back at the club for the grand unveiling of the stadium, so that Barcelona can pay a proper tribute to their greatest ever player.