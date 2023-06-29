Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona are working on signing Arda Guler, LaLiga will allow deal to be completed

Arda Guler’s name has been embroiled in mass speculation over the last few weeks. The 18-year-old sensation has been linked with several top clubs across Europe, since it emerged that he has an €18m release clause in his Fenerbahce contract.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in signing Guler, although it is the former that appear to be best-placed to complete a deal. Deco, their new Sporting Director, travelled to Istanbul on Thursday in order to discuss a deal with Fenerbahce, as well as Guler’s agents.

When asked by Esport3 regarding the matter, Joan Laporta confirmed that Barcelona are working on a deal to sign Guler, with Deco spearheading negotiations.

🚨 Laporta: "GÜLER? Deco was in Istanbul. Now, La Liga allow us to carry out the operations that do not count for this year. Our scouting department was following him. We also have Deco's opinion. We are trying to COMPLETE the deal." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 29, 2023

LaLiga are giving Barcelona the go-ahead to sign Guler, alright it’s unlikely that they will be able to sign him this summer because of their financial issues. However, a deal for next year looks to be a genuine possibility.

There appears to be growing confidence from within Barcelona that they can pull off a deal for Guler, which would be a sensational piece of business, for both the present and future.