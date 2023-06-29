Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona are planning to send talented youngster on loan this summer

It has already been a very busy summer for Barcelona, who have already announced two signings (Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan).

However, they are not resting on their laurels, and several other deals are in the pipeline. One of these is Vitor Roque, who has reportedly agreed to sign for Barcelona, although it is not known if he will join immediately or in January. Nevertheless, Joan Laporta told Esport3 that work is currently going on regarding a deal for Roque.

🚨 Laporta: "The window opens tomorrow, but we have already done a lot of work. VITOR ROQUE… Work is underway." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 29, 2023

Laporta also confirmed that Barcelona are working to send Pablo Torre out on loan this summer. The 20-year-old struggled for playing time under Xavi Hernandez last season, and the club are keen for him to continue his development in an environment where he will have regular minutes.

Laporta also took the opportunity to address speculation regarding Arnau Tenas. Barcelona failed to extend he 22-year-old’s current contract, which expires on Friday, but they are keen to extend his stay at the club.

🚨 Laporta: "Tenas? When Arnau returns from Spain U21, we will meet with his agent to discuss the situation." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 29, 2023

It is sure to be a very busy summer transfer window for Barcelona, with a plethora of arrivals and departures expected over the next few weeks.