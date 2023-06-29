Granada on the verge of sale following promotion to La Liga

Granada are close to being sold by their Chinese ownership group DDMC.

They will be trying to prepare for the new La Liga season and work on improving their squad this summer, but a degree of uncertainty will reign, while negotiations are ongoing for a sale.

As per Diario AS, negotiations for an €80m sale are in the final stages, with MountainStar Sports Group the prospective buyers. Granada were taken over by DDMC in 2009.

The new group of investors hail from the USA, and already own various football teams, the most notable of which is CF Juarez in the Liga MX in Mexico. The investment group consists of six investors, with backgrounds in oil, banking and in one case, Dominos pizza in Juarez.

On a granular level, Granada fans will be hoping this does not impact things too negatively for them this summer. No doubt Paco Lopez will want to go into the season with a degree of stability, and with their transfer business done.