Gabri Veiga’s former teammate insists starlet wants to remain at Celta Vigo despite Premier League interest

Gabri Veiga’s future at Celta Vigo has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few months. The 20-year-old, who had a stunning breakthrough season in 2022-23, has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been credited with being interested in signing Veiga, who is available for €40m as per his release clause at Celta.

Despite the strong interest in his services, Veiga would prefer to remain at Celta this summer – that’s according to Denis Suarez, his former teammate at Los Celestes (via Marca).

“He is a great player, who has had a great season. I have a lot of appreciation for him and I wish he could continue at Celta because I believe, and I know, that it is his desire. If he has to leave, let him decide what move is best. The teams that want him are top sides. Whatever he decides, he’s not going to fail.”

It will be a bittersweet feeling for Celta Vigo if they lose Veiga this summer. While they would have made €40m, they would be losing one of the brightest talents in Spanish football at this moment.