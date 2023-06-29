Frenkie De Jong to take on more responsibility at Barcelona following departure of veteran pair

Having looked like leaving the club last summer, Frenkie De Jong has since become an indispensable player for Barcelona, following a fantastic 2022-23 season for the LaLiga champions.

De Jong regularly pulled the strings in the centre of the park for Xavi Hernandez’s side, although he will not be able to rest on his laurels going forward.

Xavi will give De Jong more responsibility both on and off the pitch, according to Sport. Following the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the Dutch international is now the fourth-longest serving player at the club, having joined from Ajax in 2019.

De Jong formed an excellent partnership with Busquets last season, although with the 34-year-old having now moved on to Inter Miami, he will now look to build chemistry with Ilkay Gundogan, as well as with existing teammates in Pedri and Gavi.

Xavi will have faith that De Jong can step up to the plate next season, as Barcelona look to go back-to-back in LaLiga, as well as improving their performances in the Champions League.