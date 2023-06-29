Former Chelsea midfielder looking likely to become chief pivot target for Barcelona

Barcelona’s search for a Sergio Busquets is not going as smoothly as they might want it to. Xavi Hernandez’s preferred option was almost ruled out before they finished making their shortlist, and it appears that the Blaugrana are onto plan D.

According to Relevo, Dani Parejo has rejected Barcelona’s offer to join them this summer, with the terms of the deal likely being the problem. That comes after Martin Zubimendi ruled out an exit from Real Sociedad before the season ended.

Marcelo Brozovic, the so-called plan B, is still a potential option for Barcelona, but no more than that. Such are their finances, only a reasonably-sized sale would free up the money to be able to go after the Croatian. Brozovic himself may or may not be keen, but Inter will likely demand upwards of €20m.

Thus the most likely option at the time of writing is Girona veteran Oriol Romeu. The 31-year-old was in brilliant form last season as he helped guide Girona not only to safety, but into the late stages of a European race. His release clause is thought to be between €3-5m, which would be accessible for Barcelona.