Croatian authorities accuse Luka Modric of giving false testimony during trial in 2017

It has been a busy few weeks for Luka Modric. Having narrowly avoided winning the UEFA Nations League with Croatia, the 37-year-old also recently announced his new contract at Real Madrid, where he will be remaining until next summer at least.

Modric’s days are not getting any quieter, with Croatia’s Hina news agency (via MD) reporting that the Prosecutor’s Office in the city of Osijek has accused him of giving false testimony during a trial in 2017.

The trial in question involved allegations of tax evasion and misappropriation by senior Dinamo Zagreb officials in the transfers of Modric to Tottenham Hotspur and Dejan Lovren, who has been accused of the same crime, to Lyon.

Modric and Lovren have already had similar allegations levelled at them in 2017 and 2018, although they came to nothing at those times. It is not yet known what will happen regarding these latest allegations levelled at the Real Madrid midfielder.