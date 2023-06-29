Conflicting reports emerge over Barcelona contract renewal amid talk of U-turn

Barcelona seemingly told Barca Atletic goalkeeper and captain Arnau Tenas that they would not be renewing his deal this summer, but there is now some doubt over the club’s position.

Tenas himelf, who is currently on duty with Spain’s under-21s, confirmed earlier in the week that he had been let go by Barcelona, who declined to execute the two-year extension option on his deal.

🚨 There has been a complete U-turn, Barça have reconsidered their stance and will execute the renewal option for two seasons. Tenas will be sent on loan for the next season. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 29, 2023

On Thursday reports broke that Barcelona had changed their mind and were looking to renew Tenas once more. That report was nuanced by Toni Juanmarti, who claims that while Barcelona are now interested in extending Tenas’ stay, they would want to do so on reduced terms compared to the ones specified by the extension in his current contract.

Informó @marcgironess de que el Barça renueva finalmente a Tenas. Lo que nos consta es que se quiere hablar con el meta para ver si puede haber acuerdo -cifras inferiores a las que había en el contrato en caso de aplicarse el +2 que TENÍA el club-. Se reabre el caso. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 29, 2023

Furthermore, it was then pointed out by Albert Roge that Barcelona had missed the chance to exercise their extension option, a clause which expired on the 15th of June. Now the Blaugrana would be negotiating on level terms with anuy other club.

Desde el entorno de Arnau Tenas desmienten que haya renovado. El Barça NO puede ejecutar hoy el +2 porque el plazo terminó el 15 de junio. El propio Arnau lo confirmó. Si el club ahora quiere renovarlo, tiene que negociar como los otros clubes. @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/dTZzbIerKB — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) June 29, 2023

While there is no way of knowing the exact genesis of the reports, the idea that Barcelona could take such a dramatic turn of opinion in the space of two weeks may concern Culers. Tenas’ situation has not changed in months, and Inaki Pena’s renewal was confirmed last month, so you would expect his future to be settled ahead of time.