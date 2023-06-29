Barcelona

Conflicting reports emerge over Barcelona contract renewal amid talk of U-turn

Barcelona seemingly told Barca Atletic goalkeeper and captain Arnau Tenas that they would not be renewing his deal this summer, but there is now some doubt over the club’s position.

Tenas himelf, who is currently on duty with Spain’s under-21s, confirmed earlier in the week that he had been let go by Barcelona, who declined to execute the two-year extension option on his deal.

On Thursday reports broke that Barcelona had changed their mind and were looking to renew Tenas once more. That report was nuanced by Toni Juanmarti, who claims that while Barcelona are now interested in extending Tenas’ stay, they would want to do so on reduced terms compared to the ones specified by the extension in his current contract.

Furthermore, it was then pointed out by Albert Roge that Barcelona had missed the chance to exercise their extension option, a clause which expired on the 15th of June. Now the Blaugrana would be negotiating on level terms with anuy other club.

While there is no way of knowing the exact genesis of the reports, the idea that Barcelona could take such a dramatic turn of opinion in the space of two weeks may concern Culers. Tenas’ situation has not changed in months, and Inaki Pena’s renewal was confirmed last month, so you would expect his future to be settled ahead of time.

