Borussia Dortmund pave the way for Barcelona to sign €20m-rated Spanish wonderkid this summer

Barcelona are hoping to sign a new right back this summer, as they look to move Jules Kounde into his natural position for next season.

The French international was forced to play at right back for much of his first season at the club, despite his preference being to play in central defence. This is because Barcelona did not have an acceptable alternative.

However, they are hoping to change that ahead of next season, and one of the names that they are interested in signing is Ivan Fresneda. The 18-year-old is available for €20m this summer, following Real Valladolid’s relegation from LaLiga.

Over the last few months, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal had been leading the race to sign Fresneda. However, the latter cooled their interest earlier this month, while MD have now reported that Dortmund have done likewise.

Barcelona are not actively pursuing a deal for Fresneda at this stage, although the news is good for them if they are planning an operation for later this summer, with one of their big competitors having pulled out of the race.