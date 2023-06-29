Barcelona step up pursuit of Turkish teenage sensation Arda Guler after meeting with Fenerbahce

Arda Guler is currently one of the hottest prospects in European football. The 18-year-old has been a regular starter for Fenerbahce for the best part of 18 months, and he has been in fantastic form for the Turkish giants.

Guler is available for just €18m this summer, which has attracted several clubs towards making a move. Barcelona and Real Madrid are among those interested, but it is the former that has taken their chance to strike up a deal.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona’s new Sporting Director Deco flew to Turkey on Thursday in order to hold discussions with Fenerbahce over a deal for Guler, as well as the teenager’s agents.

The meeting was a strategic one, according to Sport, where Deco put across his total conviction towards securing a deal for Barcelona, who are determined to sign Guler.

It is expected that Barcelona will not be able to sign Guler this summer due to their financial issues, but they hope to be able to sort a deal so that the teenager can join in January, or even next summer.

Fenerbahce are likely to be open to allowing Guler to remain at the club past this summer, which could give Barcelona the advantage in negotiations.