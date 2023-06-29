Barcelona President Joan Laporta accuses La Liga President of benefitting personally from CVC deal

Barcelona President Joan Laporta claims that the CVC deal signed by 17 of the 42 teams in Primera and Segunda had personal benefit written into the terms for La Liga President Javier Tebas.

Tebas and La Liga brought the deal to the clubs in 2021 following the pandemic, which involved plenty of financial strife for Spanish sides. Only Athletic Club, Barcelona and Real Madrid refused to sign the deal which exchanged 10.95% TV rights for the clubs for the next 50 years, in a deal initially worth €2.7b, but without those three is believed to be closer to €2b.

In a recent interview with TV3, covered by Sport, Laporta not only accuses Tebas of trying to threaten Barcelona into signing that deal, but also claims that written into the deal was personal interest for the La Liga President.

“One of the conditions was that Tebas would stay, first for 15 years and then for eight. His salary doubles that of bank presidents.”

That would suggest that those wages move into the many millions.

It is not yet clear exactly how Tebas’ permanence in the position for such a long period would be guaranteed. The La Liga Presidency is decided every three to four years by election, the next of which should be due this year, provided the previous terms are adhered to.