Barcelona make first contact with Catalan rivals over move for pivot target

With Sergio Busquets having left Barcelona at the end of last season, Mateu Alemany and Deco have ben tasked with finding a suitable replacement for the 34-year-old.

Their pursuit has been rather luckless so far. Moves for Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich, their initial top targets, have been ruled out, while a deal for Marcelo Brozovic, who is currently their priority signing, is complicated due to the club’s financial issues.

As a result, Barcelona are exploring other targets, one of which is Oriol Romeu. The Girona pivot would be a economical option, as it’s believed that he will be available for less than €5m, and MD have now reported that Barcelona have opened preliminary talks over a transfer.

Romeu is a product of the La Masia academy, and was at Barcelona between 2004 and 2011, before he left for Chelsea. He failed to make an impact in his first spell, but he could get his chance to shine from next season, if a deal is agreed.