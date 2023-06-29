Barcelona looking at Vitor Roque strategy for Arda Guler

Barcelona are on the outside looking in at Arda Guler, with the 18-year-old able to take his pick of Europe’s top clubs.

The Fenerbahce starlet seems likely to leave Turkish football this summer, and one of the reasons he has become so attractive is that his release clause is thought to be just €17.5m.

Many clubs have been linked to Guler, with Barcelona rivalled by Sevilla and Real Madrid in Spain alone. However they are aware that even at that price, Guler is not a deal they can do.

Unwilling to give up on him though, they will try to offer a deal to Guler where he joins either in January or next summer – a similar idea to the deal they appear to have done with Vitor Roque. That is according to Sport, who point out that Barcelona are unable to move even for their top targets currently. The Brazilian will join the club this summer if there is space in their salary limit, but if not will wait until January for a deal to go through.

Guler seems intent on playing first-team football next season, something that Barcelona would probably struggle to offer him all the same. The reality is that Real Madrid or Sevilla seem much more likley destinations – unless Barcelona can convince Guler, like Roque, that Barcelona are the best club for him.