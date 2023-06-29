Barcelona legends express their views on current state of affairs at the club

Barcelona has seen a raft of change over the last few years. Club legends such as Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have all left the club of late, with the latter three having done so over the last year.

Xavi Hernandez’s side will enter into a new era from next season, as they look to retain the LaLiga title they won in 2022-23, as well as improve their performances in Europe.

Former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker, speaking at the launch of LEGENDS, gave his view on the current state of affairs at the club.

“It’s very much a time of transition for Barcelona, isn’t it? You know, the old guard have all gone now: Xavi, Messi, and now we’re seeing Busquets and Alba going as well.

“It’s now time for the young players, though, it’s a good chance for them. They’ve got so much talent there like Pedri, Gavi, and Balde, who I also like a lot. Also Ansu Fati, who can hopefully fully recover and be back to his best.

It’s a time of change, but they’ve got a good man in charge in Xavi, and they’ve won the league despite that. Hopefully they will continue to be successful.”

David Villa and Andres Iniesta also chimed on the departures of Pique, Busquets and Alba, which has signalled the new era at Barcelona.

“To Pique, Alba and Busi, I would like to thank them for everything they have done for Spanish football, and for Barcelona obviously. I wish them the best of luck. They are legends. (Busquets and Alba) haven’t retired yet, but they have truly earned all the plaudits and praise they receive. I can only wish them all the best for the future,” remarked Villa.

“Leaving Barca is a moment that ultimately comes for all of us. Looking back over the years, they are players who’ll be very present at the club, and in the minds of all the fans. They’ll surely return to the club too, return to help not as a player but in a different way. Their legacy is eternal, for everything they represent, for what they’ve achieved. For how they helped the club grow just as the club helps us footballers to grow,” said Iniesta

“Now the team will naturally go through a transition, with players who’ve been there for years and other younger players who’ve come on strong. It’s a fact of life, as they say, that they’ll look for players who fit in with what both the club and coach are looking for. That’s how they’ll continue to grow.”

Xavi will certainly hope that he can continue his strong start as Barcelona head coach going into the 2023-24 season. He will certainly believe in himself, and his squad.