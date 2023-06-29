Barcelona in lockstep over contract decision with star forward

Barcelona are set to sit down with star winger Ousmane Dembele in the coming days to discuss a new contract for the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old winger had an impressive opening half of the season last year, but promptly missed three months of action in the latter stages. However when fit, he was the undisputed starter in the attack alongside Robert Lewandowski.

Last summer Dembele signed a two-year contract that kept him at the club, but still has a release clause of just €50m currently. If he was to be bought, €25m of that would go to Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko.

🚨 Barcelona and Dembélé's agent are looking for a date to meet, and no later than next week, to SEAL the Frenchman's renewal. @esport3 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/bRCHu4xlrV — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 28, 2023

The Blaugrana do not expect that to come to pass, MD report. They want to up that clause and put Dembele on a new four-year deal. The French winger is happy to do so, and both sides expect talks to be positive. Deco is set to handle negotiations rather than Mateu Alemany, after tough talks last season.

The question with Dembele is always fitness, but there is no doubt that Barcelona were a far better team with him last season. His ability to create havoc in defences often shifts games in their favour, even if at times it looks unconventional.