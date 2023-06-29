Barcelona decide against exercising buy option for Atletico Madrid winger

In January, it was revealed that Barcelona had agreed a buy option with Atletico Madrid for Yannick Carrasco, as a result of the agreement between the clubs for Memphis Depay, who swapped Catalonia for the Spanish capital.

Xavi Hernandez regards Carrasco as a very good player, and someone that could help solve Barcelona’s issues at left wing. The agreement between the clubs is believed to be €16m, although it is only active until Friday (30/06).

Sport have now revealed that Barcelona have decided against activating the buy option for Carrasco, meaning that the Belgian international will remain at Atletico for the time being.

However, a deal further down the line cannot be ruled out. Barcelona are unlikely to be able to pay too much due to their financial issues, but an operation could be made cheaper as players could be included as part of a possible swap deal.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do decide to retain their interest in Carrasco, although considering they already have Ansu Fati and Ez Abde, it’s debatable as to whether he is needed.