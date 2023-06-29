Atletico Madrid to net transfer windfall as Lucas Hernandez’s impending €50m move to PSG nears completion

On Thursday, it was reported by Fabrizio Romano that Paris Saint-Germain had agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign French international defender Lucas Hernandez.

Lucas Hernández to PSG, here we go! Deal in place and agreed as expected since last week. Permanent transfer for €48/50m total package. 🚨🔴🔵 #PSG Hernández, already in Paris and set to sign the contract on Thursday. Bayern will replace him with Kim Min-jae as revealed today. pic.twitter.com/JxrCQCjKgC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023

Hernandez will move on from Bayern after four years at the club, having joined from Atletico Madrid back in 2019. The 27-year-old, who came through the academy at Los Colchoneros, was sold for a then-club record fee of €80m.

PSG’s deal for Hernandez will be worth as much as €50m, which is good news for Atletico as they are in line for a further payday. As per Marca, they have a 5% sell-on clause, which means that they will net approximately €3m.

Atletico Madrid will certainly value the extra funds, as it is an area that they have been struggling in for a while now. It could be used towards their remaining transfer business, which is likely to include signing a new central midfielder, of which Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is an option.