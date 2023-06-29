Atletico Madrid put the brakes on deal with Las Palmas for young striker

Atletico Madrid are set to halt Giuliano Simeone’s exit this summer, as the club want him to do preseason with the first team.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at a middling Real Zaragoza side, scoring 9 times and assisting on three occasions in his 36 Segunda appearances.

Diario AS say a move on loan to newly-promoted Las Palmas was in the works, but Atletico have now slowed down talks, as Diego Simeone wants to put his son through his paces himself.

According to their information, Rayo Vallecano have also shown an interest, while Zaragoza would happily have him back too. Either, the most junior of the three footballing Simeone sons is likely to start the preseason camp with his father in Los Angeles de San Rafael. They will take their time over deciding where he goes.

With a contract until 2025, Giuliano will be keen to make an impression this campaign, wherever he is, ahead of next summer when Los Colchoneros will probably take a decision on his future.