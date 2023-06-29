Analysis: Real Madrid must go back into the transfer market if they allow defender to leave

Real Madrid have been putting out the message that they will do no more business this summer, after the additions of Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Joselu Mato and Jude Bellingham.

Many are perceiving this to be a coy strategy to ensure the price of any prospective number nine, Kylian Mbappe some suggest, does not continue to rise. It seems highly unlikely that they would go into the season with only Vinicius Junior, Joselu and Rodrygo Goes as natural forwards.

On the flipside, they have not said they are closed for business in terms of the exit door. As per Cadena SER (via Diario AS), French left-back Ferland Mendy is close to an exit. They say that Los Blancos suspect that Mendy is in contact with two destinations, France and Saudi Arabia, about a potential move. Los Blancos are willing to allow him out too.

It is hard to imagine anywhere in France other than Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to invest the money required to extract him from Madrid, while if there is one thing that isn’t an issue in Saudi Arabia, it is money.

Yet if Mendy is to exit the club, they must renege on the idea of not signing anyone else, strategy or otherwise. Mendy’s potential departure would leave Fran Garcia as the only natural left-back, with Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez all extremely competent cover options.

Cover nonetheless though. Camavinga was without doubt Real Madrid’s best left-back last season when he played there, but when it came to it, it was he who was exploited in their Champions League annihilation at the hands of Manchester City.

Garcia is highly impressive at times, and has performed brilliantly in La Liga so far, yet asking him to make the jump from midtable domestically and compete in the latter stages of the Champions League is running a risk.

Nacho can do a job there, but relying on him at left-back limits the attacking output of that flank, while moving Alaba across weakens the middle of the defence. Mendy is not without his flaws either, but at least is an experienced natural at the position.

If he does go, then finding a new left-back must be a priority, should Real Madrid want to challenge in the Champions League again. The alternative is a remarkable show of faith in Garcia, or admitting that this season, it is mostly about securing La Liga rather than competing at the top level – something Los Blancos are scarcely accustomed to.