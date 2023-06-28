WATCH: Barcelona target Vitor Roque notches brace in Copa Libertadores

Barcelona target Vitor Roque is continuing to excite Culers with his performances in Brazil, and last night he put on another exhibition.

Athletico Paranaense ran out 3-0 winners ver Alianza Lima at home in the Copa Libertadores. The result meant that Athletico PR finished top of their group ahead of Atletico Mineiro, Libertad and Alianza.

Roque grabbed the second and the third for the Furacao, showing both his poacher’s instinct and his composure in front of goal. He now has five goals in four Libertadores matches.

Vitor Roque is at it again.pic.twitter.com/tJEOuC696R — Football España (@footballespana_) June 28, 2023

For months now, Roque has been tipped to be Robert Lewandowski’s long-term replacement at Barcelona. The latest reporting is that an agreement has been found between the two clubs to bring Roque to Barcelona for €35m plus €10m.

The main question is whether that deal will be completed this summer or in winter. While the Blaugrana would rather have Roque this transfer window, but their salary limit struggles mean that he is more probably to be signed in January.