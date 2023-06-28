Villarreal running out of time to sign starlet on cut-price €2.5m deal

One of the breakthrough stars for Villarreal during last season was Ramon Terrats. The 22-year-old joined on loan from Girona in January, and was only planned to play for their subsidiary in LaLiga Smartbank.

However, Terrats forced his way into Quique Setien’s plans during the second half of the season, and he became an important player for Villarreal, scoring one and assisting one in 16 appearances.

Villarreal are keen to sign Terrats on a permanent basis, according to Diario AS, and they do have a buy option in the deal with Girona, believed to be €2.5m. However, they only have until the 30th of June to activate it, otherwise it will disappear and Terrats will return to Catalonia.

Villarreal are heavily considering activating the clause, although they may choose not to and still be able to sign Terrats. This is because Girona want to sign Ivan Martin, who was on loan at the Catalan club from Villarreal last season.

It could end up that a swap deal between Girona and Villarreal is arranged. Either way, the latter looks well set to signing Terrats on a permanent basis.